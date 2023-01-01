National Academy of the Performing Arts

The glinting curves of this arts center, looming over the southeast corner of Queen's Park Savannah, are an eye-catching backdrop to the park, a sort of Sydney Opera House in glass and steel. Despite its good looks, NAPA is something of a white elephant, having been plagued by structural problems that have left the space under-utilised. Nonetheless, its Kitchener Auditorium does host a regular roster of arts events, and plans are underway for a new hotel within the complex.