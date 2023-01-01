Named for its burgundy paintwork, this imposing Renaissance-style parliament was constructed in 1906, having been rebuilt after it was destroyed by fire in the 1903 Water Riots. It's currently in the last stages of a complete restoration, which saw the building shrouded under a metal roof for several years; the works were stalled following the discovery of ancient Amerindian skeletons in the foundations. It's slated to reopen in early 2020, but whether this will happen on time is anyone's guess.

During restoration of the Red House, the Trinidad and Tobago parliament has shifted to the International Waterfront Centre on Wrightson Rd. Once the building is reopened and parliament returns, the eternal flame that once burned outside its main entrance, commemorating lives lost in the Islamist coup of 1990, will be reinstated.