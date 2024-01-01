Built in the shape of a Latin cross from limestone quarried in the Laventille hills, and completed in 1851, the ornate, Gothic-style Roman Catholic cathedral and its magnificent ceiling are looking spiffy following restoration works completed in 2015. The doors are usually open during the day and visitors are welcome.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Port of Spain
