Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Port of Spain

Built in the shape of a Latin cross from limestone quarried in the Laventille hills, and completed in 1851, the ornate, Gothic-style Roman Catholic cathedral and its magnificent ceiling are looking spiffy following restoration works completed in 2015. The doors are usually open during the day and visitors are welcome.

