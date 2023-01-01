The majestic, Gothic-designed Holy Trinity Cathedral, at the south side of Woodford Sq, dates from 1818, but sustained major earthquake damage in September 2018. The cross atop its main spire was knocked askew and has since been removed, and the building itself is undergoing restoration and often closed up. The home of T&T's Anglican church, its interior boasts a mahogany hammerbeam ceiling, lovely stained-glass windows and a marble monument to Sir Ralph Woodford, the British governor responsible for the cathedral’s construction.

The cathedral's grounds hold a small Garden of Peace and an indented stone labyrinth.