Nudging the Gulf of Paria opposite the western end of Independence Sq, and linked to it by a new raised pedestrian walkway over Wrightson Rd, the paved Waterfront Park is overlooked by high-rise offices of the International Waterfront Centre and the Hyatt Regency hotel. Though a bit sterile, with its could-be-anywhere fountains and overdose of concrete, the waterside promenade does allow you to get close to the Gulf, and is a popular breeze-cooled liming spot come evening.

You can grab a drink or snack from the Breakfast Shed or the Hyatt hotel's many bars and restaurants.