Fort George

Get a truly spectacular bird's-eye view of the Port of Spain cityscape and the Gulf of Paria from this colonial-era fort, with stone-built defensive walls pierced by a row of ancient cannon. There's a wooden signal station with a diorama of the fort and a board detailing its construction by Ashanti prince Kofi Nte in 1883. Benches and picnic tables dot the manicured lawns (bring your own refreshments), and there are telescopes to zoom in on the panorama below.

The road to the fort is steep and winding, and passes through some less than salubrious areas; don't attempt to walk it, and go in a group if possible. There's a security guard on duty during opening hours. Best time to come is the afternoon, when the heat dies down, but it's a wonderfully breezy spot throughout the day.