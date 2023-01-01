With its battlemented turrets, this fabulous Scottish Baronial pile really does have the feel of a castle. Loosely modeled on the British Queen's home at Balmoral (and properly called Killarney, though it's universally referred to as Stollmeyer's Castle), it was built for entrepreneur Charles Stollmeyer in 1904, and is now government-owned. Extensive refurbishment of the interior and exterior, completed in 2018, has returned the building to its former glory.

Stollmeyer's Castle hosted a must-see Carnival exhibition in 2019 (slated to be return each year around the festival's pre-Lenten dates), and there are plans to open it up for other special events as well as pre-booked guided tours of the interior; check online for updates.