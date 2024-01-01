Mille Fleurs

Port of Spain

Shrouded behind fencing and covered by a protective temporary roof, intricate Mille Fleurs sports beautiful decorative ironwork, but is one of the most neglected of the Magnificent Seven. It was near to collapse when restoration began in 2018, and the repairs are likely to take some time.

