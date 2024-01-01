Queen's Royal College

Resplendent with red and gray brickwork, and topped with a looming central clock-tower, QRC is home to one of Trinidad's most prestigious boys schools.
15.37 MILES
A former cocoa and coffee plantation transformed into an 600-hectare nature reserve, this place blows the minds of birdwatchers. Even if you can’t tell a…
0.48 MILES
Once part of a sugar plantation, formerly home to a racecourse and now the epicenter of the annual Carnival, this public park is encircled by a 3.7km…
1.54 MILES
Get a truly spectacular bird's-eye view of the Port of Spain cityscape and the Gulf of Paria from this colonial-era fort, with stone-built defensive walls…
0.77 MILES
Housed in a classic colonial building, the rather dry historical exhibits range from the oil industry to Amerindian settlers, the colonial era and…
0.51 MILES
Resplendent with exotic trees and plants, and networked by paved paths, the Botanical Gardens date from 1818. Take a stroll or relax in one of the…
6.84 MILES
This 5611-hectare estuarine swampland of dense mangrove thickets crisscrossed with tea-colored channels is best known for its scarlet ibis, T&T's national…
Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust
23.87 MILES
A wonderful exercise in contradiction, this picturesque bird sanctuary covers 29 hectares of lake and forest within the incongruous setting of PetroTrin…
13.26 MILES
Beautifully situated at the end of a causeway striking off from the central west coast, Waterloo Temple was constructed almost entirely by indentured…
0.02 MILES
Built as the residence of Trinidad's Anglican bishop (but now in private hands), this French Colonial–style building features intricate stonework and a…
0.06 MILES
Shrouded behind fencing and covered by a protective temporary roof, intricate Mille Fleurs sports beautiful decorative ironwork, but is one of the most…
0.08 MILES
Boasting intricate gingerbread fretwork and coiling iron railings, Roomor is one of the prettiest of the Magnificent Seven houses, and is still a private…
0.12 MILES
Unlike some Magnificent Seven buildings, the home of the Roman Catholic Archbishop has been meticulously maintained, and features rows of arched windows…
0.16 MILES
Clad in white limestone imported from Barbados, this imposing structure dates from 1907 and has undergone a complete interior and exterior restoration,…
0.19 MILES
With its battlemented turrets, this fabulous Scottish Baronial pile really does have the feel of a castle. Loosely modeled on the British Queen's home at…
0.38 MILES
Port of Spain's 2.5-hectare zoo has a host of indigenous species – red howler monkeys, ocelots, caiman and various birds, snakes and tropical fish – there…
