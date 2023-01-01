Resplendent with exotic trees and plants, and networked by paved paths, the Botanical Gardens date from 1818. Take a stroll or relax in one of the handsome wooden gazebos; at Christmas time, trees along the Savannah-facing walkway are lit up with thousands of colorful fairy lights. A graceful mansion built in 1875, the adjacent President’s House is undergoing major repairs and sits shrouded under a protective roof, its west wing having collapsed in early 2010.