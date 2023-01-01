Fort King George

Atop a hill at the end of Fort St, this sizable fort was built by the British between 1777 and 1779, and is worth a visit to see its restored colonial-era buildings – one of which holds the Tobago Museum – and magnificent views. Benches under enormous saman trees allow you to gaze out over Rockly Bay, while cannon line the fort’s stone walls, pointing out to sea over palm-covered flatlands below. Some of the buildings have plaques detailing their original use.

Most people walk around independently, but you can usually arrange for a free tour via the office below the museum as you approach from the entrance; it's customary to tip the guide.