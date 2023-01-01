A pretty place to duck out of the heat, with a variety of flowering trees and shrubs, including flamboyants, African tulips and orchids (in an orchid house) laid out over 3 hectares of a former sugar estate. The most convenient of several entrances is just back from Carrington St on Gardenside St. If you're in Tobago during the Christmas season, it's well worth checking out the outrageously extravagant fairy-light displays that deck trees and bushes throughout the gardens.