Also known as Bird of Paradise Island (though it isn't home to any of the eponymous birds), Little Tobago was a cotton plantation during the late 1800s, and is now an important seabird sanctuary that offers rich pickings for birdwatchers. Red-billed tropic birds, magnificent frigate birds, brown boobies, Audubon’s shearwaters, laughing gulls and sooty terns are some of the species found here. The hilly, arid island, which averages just 1.5km in width, has a couple of short hiking trails with captivating views.

Frank’s and Top Ranking Tours run glass-bottom-boat tours to Little Tobago. The trip includes guided birdwatching on the island and snorkeling at the lovely Angel Reef.