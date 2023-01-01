The wide sweep of Castara's main bay, overlooked at its centre by a large fishers' facility, mixes commerce with tourism. Fisherfolk tend boats and pull in seine nets (and also clean fish – the best swimming is away from the central section), birds wheel above and pelicans roost on the fleet of bobbing fishing boats. The waters are calm and clean, and at the western end, you can rent beach chairs. Look out for harmless rays patrolling the shallows.

If you want to park close to the sea, take the first left toward the sea as you enter Castara from the west and cross over the small bridge to reach the paved area next to Cascreole restaurant.