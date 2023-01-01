A 20-minute drive east of Castara, at Bloody Bay, the Roxborough–Parlatuvier Rd strikes inland, meeting the Windward coast at Roxborough. This smooth, paved road curves through the Tobago Forest Reserve, established in 1765 and the oldest protected rainforest in the Caribbean. The 30-minute drive through the reserve passes pretty valleys and mountain views, and is one of the most scenic on the island.

A number of trailheads lead off the main road into the rainforest, where there’s excellent birdwatching. Three-quarters of the way from Roxborough, at Gilpin Trace, authorized guides such as Fitzroy Quamina can usually be found waiting for visitors, and charge TT$160 for a 1½-hour walk, or TT$240 for a two-hour hike to the Main Ridge lookout hut, which affords scenic views of Bloody Bay and the offshore Sisters Rocks. All guides provide interesting commentary on the forest ecosystem and inhabitants, and can rent you rubber boots when it's muddy. For the best birding, aim to arrive at 9am. Serious birders might prefer a specialist birdwatching trip with NG Nature Tours or Peter Cox Nature Tours.