You have to pay to get into Pigeon Point, the fine dining of Tobago’s beaches, with landscaped grounds, bars, restaurants, toilets and showers spread along plenty of beachfront. The postcard-perfect, palm-fringed beach has powdery white sands and milky aqua water; around the headland, the choppy waters are perfect for windsurfing and kitesurfing with Radical Watersports. The palm-dappled stretch of sand before the main entrance is wilder and great for a stroll – watch out for falling coconuts!

You can rent sun loungers and umbrellas, or arrive early to grab one of the roofed gazebos.