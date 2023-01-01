You’ll find white sands and excellent year-round swimming at Store Bay, a five-minute walk from the airport and the seashore of choice for holidaying Trinis. It's also the main departure point for glass-bottom-boat trips to the Buccoo Reef, with hawkers offering these and rides on Jet Skis or banana boats, and renting umbrellas and sun loungers. Facilities include showers/bathrooms (TT$5) and, in the pedestrianized area above the beach, a cluster of craft huts, bars and a line of food outlets selling delicious local lunches.