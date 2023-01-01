Kimme Sculpture Museum

At the Mt Irvine golf course, turn off the main road onto Orange Hill Rd and you’ll see signs leading you to the blinged-out former home of Luise Kimme, a German sculptor who died in 2013 but who had lived in Tobago for many years. Some of her fantastic, 2m to 3m wood-and-metal Caribbean-themed sculptures are displayed inside, as are those of her artistic successor, Cuban sculptor Dunieski Lora Pileta, who now lives and works here.

The Kimme Museum isn't heavily visited, so it's best to call ahead even on a Sunday.