Just south of the main Mt Irvine Beach, a turnoff from the main road leads to an adjoining swath of sand, where the swimming in calm emerald waters is even better than at the main beach; there's also good snorkeling just offshore and around the point. A hotel-run bar and restaurant sells snacks and drinks, and rents loungers and umbrellas at exorbitant rates, and you can hire kayaks and other gear from Mt Irvine Bay Watersports.