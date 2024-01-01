Within walking distance of Charlotteville village, the site of the old Fort Campbleton, on the west side of Man of War Bay, offers a good coastal view amid landscaped grounds, with a cannon pointed out to sea. The walk up from the village is steep, but driving up is tricky and the turn-in to the fort nigh-on impossible; best to go on foot.
Fort Campbleton
Tobago
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.8 MILES
Past Charlotteville's pier, a dirt track winds up and around the cliff to concrete steps that descend to Pirate’s Bay, which offers excellent snorkeling…
12.95 MILES
Established by hunter turned conservationist Roy Corbin in Tobago's forest-covered interior, just inland of the windward coast's Hope Bay, this nonprofit…
15.17 MILES
Atop a hill at the end of Fort St, this sizable fort was built by the British between 1777 and 1779, and is worth a visit to see its restored colonial-era…
18.46 MILES
Just south of the main Mt Irvine Beach, a turnoff from the main road leads to an adjoining swath of sand, where the swimming in calm emerald waters is…
17.6 MILES
Northeast of Mt Irvine, this fabulous sweep of coarse yellow sand, also known as Grafton Bay, offers some fabulous swimming and bodyboarding in clear…
4.23 MILES
A 20-minute drive east of Castara, at Bloody Bay, the Roxborough–Parlatuvier Rd strikes inland, meeting the Windward coast at Roxborough. This smooth,…
3.99 MILES
Also known as Bird of Paradise Island (though it isn't home to any of the eponymous birds), Little Tobago was a cotton plantation during the late 1800s,…
9.87 MILES
The wide sweep of Castara's main bay, overlooked at its centre by a large fishers' facility, mixes commerce with tourism. Fisherfolk tend boats and pull…
Nearby Tobago attractions
0.35 MILES
The large, horseshoe-shaped Man of War Bay is fringed by a palm-studded yellow-sand beach with good swimming. Roughly in the middle of the beach, you’ll…
0.8 MILES
Past Charlotteville's pier, a dirt track winds up and around the cliff to concrete steps that descend to Pirate’s Bay, which offers excellent snorkeling…
1.29 MILES
Reached via a signposted turnoff from the main road between Speyside and Charlotteville, Flagstaff Hill is a popular spot to picnic and watch the birds…
3.74 MILES
Though its forest of palms and curve of yellow sand look amazing from above as you drive the Windward Rd from Scarborough, the beach here isn't Tobago's…
3.99 MILES
Also known as Bird of Paradise Island (though it isn't home to any of the eponymous birds), Little Tobago was a cotton plantation during the late 1800s,…
4.23 MILES
A 20-minute drive east of Castara, at Bloody Bay, the Roxborough–Parlatuvier Rd strikes inland, meeting the Windward coast at Roxborough. This smooth,…
5.04 MILES
This 54m waterfall on the Argyle River is Tobago's highest, cascading down three distinct levels, each with its own pool of spring water, which you can…
9.84 MILES
The smaller of Castara's beaches, this is arguably a better spot for a day by the sea, with a beachside restaurant, good snorkelling and more of a holiday…