Fort Campbleton

Tobago

LoginSave

Within walking distance of Charlotteville village, the site of the old Fort Campbleton, on the west side of Man of War Bay, offers a good coastal view amid landscaped grounds, with a cannon pointed out to sea. The walk up from the village is steep, but driving up is tricky and the turn-in to the fort nigh-on impossible; best to go on foot.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pirates Bay, Small Antilles, Tobago, Caribbean

    Pirate’s Bay

    0.8 MILES

    Past Charlotteville's pier, a dirt track winds up and around the cliff to concrete steps that descend to Pirate’s Bay, which offers excellent snorkeling…

  • Corbin Local Wildlife Park

    Corbin Local Wildlife Park

    12.95 MILES

    Established by hunter turned conservationist Roy Corbin in Tobago's forest-covered interior, just inland of the windward coast's Hope Bay, this nonprofit…

  • Fort King George

    Fort King George

    15.17 MILES

    Atop a hill at the end of Fort St, this sizable fort was built by the British between 1777 and 1779, and is worth a visit to see its restored colonial-era…

  • Mt Irvine Hotel Beach

    Mt Irvine Hotel Beach

    18.46 MILES

    Just south of the main Mt Irvine Beach, a turnoff from the main road leads to an adjoining swath of sand, where the swimming in calm emerald waters is…

  • Stonehaven Bay

    Stonehaven Bay

    17.6 MILES

    Northeast of Mt Irvine, this fabulous sweep of coarse yellow sand, also known as Grafton Bay, offers some fabulous swimming and bodyboarding in clear…

  • Tobago Forest Reserve

    Tobago Forest Reserve

    4.23 MILES

    A 20-minute drive east of Castara, at Bloody Bay, the Roxborough–Parlatuvier Rd strikes inland, meeting the Windward coast at Roxborough. This smooth,…

  • Little Tobago

    Little Tobago

    3.99 MILES

    Also known as Bird of Paradise Island (though it isn't home to any of the eponymous birds), Little Tobago was a cotton plantation during the late 1800s,…

  • Big Bay

    Big Bay

    9.87 MILES

    The wide sweep of Castara's main bay, overlooked at its centre by a large fishers' facility, mixes commerce with tourism. Fisherfolk tend boats and pull…

View more attractions

Nearby Tobago attractions

1. Man of War Bay

0.35 MILES

The large, horseshoe-shaped Man of War Bay is fringed by a palm-studded yellow-sand beach with good swimming. Roughly in the middle of the beach, you’ll…

2. Pirate’s Bay

0.8 MILES

Past Charlotteville's pier, a dirt track winds up and around the cliff to concrete steps that descend to Pirate’s Bay, which offers excellent snorkeling…

3. Flagstaff Hill

1.29 MILES

Reached via a signposted turnoff from the main road between Speyside and Charlotteville, Flagstaff Hill is a popular spot to picnic and watch the birds…

4. King's Bay

3.74 MILES

Though its forest of palms and curve of yellow sand look amazing from above as you drive the Windward Rd from Scarborough, the beach here isn't Tobago's…

5. Little Tobago

3.99 MILES

Also known as Bird of Paradise Island (though it isn't home to any of the eponymous birds), Little Tobago was a cotton plantation during the late 1800s,…

6. Tobago Forest Reserve

4.23 MILES

A 20-minute drive east of Castara, at Bloody Bay, the Roxborough–Parlatuvier Rd strikes inland, meeting the Windward coast at Roxborough. This smooth,…

7. Argyle Falls

5.04 MILES

This 54m waterfall on the Argyle River is Tobago's highest, cascading down three distinct levels, each with its own pool of spring water, which you can…

8. Heavenly Bay

9.84 MILES

The smaller of Castara's beaches, this is arguably a better spot for a day by the sea, with a beachside restaurant, good snorkelling and more of a holiday…