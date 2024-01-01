Around the headland to the east of Scarborough is the suburb of Bacolet. This pretty enclave of well-to-do homes and a couple of hotels overlooks Bacolet Bay Beach, a pretty horseshoe of dark-yellow sand backed with palm trees and lapped by shallow waters. It's a very quiet spot; take your own refreshments.
16.05 MILES
Past Charlotteville's pier, a dirt track winds up and around the cliff to concrete steps that descend to Pirate’s Bay, which offers excellent snorkeling…
2.44 MILES
Established by hunter turned conservationist Roy Corbin in Tobago's forest-covered interior, just inland of the windward coast's Hope Bay, this nonprofit…
0.45 MILES
5.08 MILES
Just south of the main Mt Irvine Beach, a turnoff from the main road leads to an adjoining swath of sand, where the swimming in calm emerald waters is…
4.78 MILES
Northeast of Mt Irvine, this fabulous sweep of coarse yellow sand, also known as Grafton Bay, offers some fabulous swimming and bodyboarding in clear…
11.07 MILES
A 20-minute drive east of Castara, at Bloody Bay, the Roxborough–Parlatuvier Rd strikes inland, meeting the Windward coast at Roxborough. This smooth,…
17.4 MILES
Also known as Bird of Paradise Island (though it isn't home to any of the eponymous birds), Little Tobago was a cotton plantation during the late 1800s,…
7.66 MILES
The wide sweep of Castara's main bay, overlooked at its centre by a large fishers' facility, mixes commerce with tourism. Fisherfolk tend boats and pull…
