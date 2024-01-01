Bacolet Bay

Tobago

LoginSave

Around the headland to the east of Scarborough is the suburb of Bacolet. This pretty enclave of well-to-do homes and a couple of hotels overlooks Bacolet Bay Beach, a pretty horseshoe of dark-yellow sand backed with palm trees and lapped by shallow waters. It's a very quiet spot; take your own refreshments.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pirates Bay, Small Antilles, Tobago, Caribbean

    Pirate’s Bay

    16.05 MILES

    Past Charlotteville's pier, a dirt track winds up and around the cliff to concrete steps that descend to Pirate’s Bay, which offers excellent snorkeling…

  • Corbin Local Wildlife Park

    Corbin Local Wildlife Park

    2.44 MILES

    Established by hunter turned conservationist Roy Corbin in Tobago's forest-covered interior, just inland of the windward coast's Hope Bay, this nonprofit…

  • Fort King George

    Fort King George

    0.45 MILES

    Atop a hill at the end of Fort St, this sizable fort was built by the British between 1777 and 1779, and is worth a visit to see its restored colonial-era…

  • Mt Irvine Hotel Beach

    Mt Irvine Hotel Beach

    5.08 MILES

    Just south of the main Mt Irvine Beach, a turnoff from the main road leads to an adjoining swath of sand, where the swimming in calm emerald waters is…

  • Stonehaven Bay

    Stonehaven Bay

    4.78 MILES

    Northeast of Mt Irvine, this fabulous sweep of coarse yellow sand, also known as Grafton Bay, offers some fabulous swimming and bodyboarding in clear…

  • Tobago Forest Reserve

    Tobago Forest Reserve

    11.07 MILES

    A 20-minute drive east of Castara, at Bloody Bay, the Roxborough–Parlatuvier Rd strikes inland, meeting the Windward coast at Roxborough. This smooth,…

  • Little Tobago

    Little Tobago

    17.4 MILES

    Also known as Bird of Paradise Island (though it isn't home to any of the eponymous birds), Little Tobago was a cotton plantation during the late 1800s,…

  • Big Bay

    Big Bay

    7.66 MILES

    The wide sweep of Castara's main bay, overlooked at its centre by a large fishers' facility, mixes commerce with tourism. Fisherfolk tend boats and pull…

View more attractions

Nearby Tobago attractions

1. Tobago Museum

0.45 MILES

The Fort King George officers’ quarters now contain this small but worthy museum, which displays a healthy collection of Amerindian artifacts, maps from…

2. Fort King George

0.45 MILES

Atop a hill at the end of Fort St, this sizable fort was built by the British between 1777 and 1779, and is worth a visit to see its restored colonial-era…

3. Icons of Tobago Museum

0.48 MILES

Opened in early 2019 to celebrate Tobago's musical legends, this is very much a work in progress, with one room displaying shelf after shelf of awards…

4. Botanical Gardens

1.15 MILES

A pretty place to duck out of the heat, with a variety of flowering trees and shrubs, including flamboyants, African tulips and orchids (in an orchid…

5. Corbin Local Wildlife Park

2.44 MILES

Established by hunter turned conservationist Roy Corbin in Tobago's forest-covered interior, just inland of the windward coast's Hope Bay, this nonprofit…

6. Kimme Sculpture Museum

4.62 MILES

At the Mt Irvine golf course, turn off the main road onto Orange Hill Rd and you’ll see signs leading you to the blinged-out former home of Luise Kimme, a…

7. Turtle Beach

4.7 MILES

A long stretch of yellow-brown sand, with wave-whipped waters shelving sharply off from the beach, this is also one of Tobago’s main nesting sites for…

8. Stonehaven Bay

4.78 MILES

Northeast of Mt Irvine, this fabulous sweep of coarse yellow sand, also known as Grafton Bay, offers some fabulous swimming and bodyboarding in clear…