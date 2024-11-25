Christmas away from home is always a mix of nostalgia and novelty. While you might miss the traditions and familiar faces, there's a certain magic in experiencing a different kind of holiday. This memorable trip could be your first time seeing snow on Christmas morning or experiencing the charm of a European Christmas market.

The best hotels know how to capture the cozy Christmas feeling with the glow of a tree or a simple mug of hot cocoa by the fire. Lobbies are decorated with lavish trees, menus are packed with seasonal treats, and some even add personal touches that make you feel right at home.

For an extra festive escape, these hotels around the world create holiday magic unlike any other – even a Hallmark movie can't hold a candle to them.

Keep cozy through Christmas at New York's iconic Plaza, right on the edge of Central Park. Getty Images

1. The Plaza

New York City, USA

Christmas at the Plaza is as magical as the movies that made it famous – Home Alone 2 (1992) and Eloise at Christmastime (2003). The lobby sparkles with garlands, twinkling lights and a grand Christmas tree that fills the air with festive cheer. Guests can enjoy a holiday-themed afternoon tea that rivals any homemade treat, and a Christmas Day prix fixe menu in the Palm Court. For suite guests, a 7ft (2m) Balsam Hill tree embellished with red bows brings holiday charm right to your room. And for Home Alone fans, you can book the ultimate Kevin McCallister experience – limousine ride, large cheese pizza, and a 16-scoop sundae included.

Gleneagles in Scotland is a luxury 5-star hotel that holds a three-day Christmas celebration. Shutterstock

2. Gleneagles

Perthshire, Scotland

Gleneagles is known for its championship golf course, but during the holidays, the spotlight shifts to its three-day Christmas celebration, brimming with Scottish folklore, crackling fires and a special visit from Father Christmas and his reindeer.

There is a packed schedule of holiday fun, with ice skating, arts and crafts, a Christmas Day feast and cheese and wine tastings. There’s even a festive panto performance, adding a bit of comedy and music to the celebration. Best of all, it’s all included – no extra charges for any meals or activities – making it easy to enjoy the holiday magic without a second thought.

Get your very own taste of the North Pole in Montana's Resort at Paws Up. Stuart Thurlkill/The Resort at Paws Up

3. The Resort at Paws Up

Greenough, Montana, USA

For a magical Christmas getaway that feels as close to the North Pole as you can get, Montana’s Resort at Paws Up is a 37,000-acre ranch that transforms into Santa’s village for the season. Imagine dogsledding through snowy landscapes, cross-country skiing, or tubing powdery fields. You can even take part in a gingerbread competition or admire the impressive gingerbread displays from the professionals.

The five-night package includes a luxury family lodge, all daily meals, select beverages and a $500 resort credit per person. A Christmas tree in your lodge adds a personal touch to festive gatherings on Christmas morning.

Celebrate Christmas in the sun at the Four Seasons Maldives Landaa Giraavaru. Ken Seet

4. Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Baa Atoll, Maldives

Christmas in the Maldives is all sunshine and seaside festivities, and at Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru, the celebrations are as unique as they come. Festivities kick off with a driftwood Christmas tree lighting, followed by a Christmas market with carolers and DJs.

One night, kids can dive into "A Whimsical Wonderland" to find Santa and hidden surprises, and the other, wander through a surreal Giant Mushroom beach party. On Christmas Eve, mermaids and jellyfish bring pure amazement, while the seafood night offers a taste of the holiday spirit, Maldives-style.

The iconic La Mamounia in Marrakesh is a palace packed with seasonal activities. La Mamounia

5. La Mamounia

Marrakesh, Morocco

Celebrate Christmas in a grand Moroccan palace. La Mamounia, one of Marrakesh’s most iconic hotels, takes Christmas to royal heights, with festive dining experiences from renowned Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and beautiful holiday decor. From December 14 to 24, the hotel’s gardens host a Christmas market where you can shop for everything from holiday trinkets to exclusive Fragonard perfumes. It’s the ultimate place to find special gifts and bring a little of La Mamounia’s opulence home with you.

A massive gingerbread house takes center stage in the festive celebrations at Vietnam's Alma Resort. Alma Resort

6. Alma Resort Cam Ranh

Cam Ranh, Vietnam

Think Vietnam is an unlikely Christmas getaway? Think again. From a gingerbread house-turned-dessert shop to a life-sized advent calendar that reveals little surprises each day, the festive spirit is in full swing at Alma Resort, a 30-acre beachfront resort on Vietnam’s south-central coast. The gingerbread house is made from 511lbs (232kg) of real gingerbread, including 800 wall tiles and 1200 roof tiles, and frosted with 88lbs (40kg) of meringue. It stops guests in their tracks. The resort also hosts a Holiday Maker’s Market where you can shop locally crafted treasures. Christmas cards made by kids from a local orphanage can be bought from the Kids Club – the proceeds go to supporting the orphanage.

Villa d'Este on Italy's Lake Como sparkles during the holidays. Villa d'Este

7. Villa d’Este

Lake Como, Italy

Lake Como is magical in summer, but at Christmas, it’s pure enchantment – especially at Villa d’Este, the legendary five-star hotel perched on the lake’s edge. The entire property sparkles with festive lights and red ribbons, creating a holiday atmosphere straight out of a fairy tale. In classic Italian style, the feasting takes center stage with a Christmas Eve dinner and a lavish Christmas lunch featuring traditional Italian dishes. The cherry on top? The Sala Colonne (Columned Hall) transforms into a chocolate lover’s dream, showcasing treats like Sachertorte, Black Forest Gateau and a massive 2lbs (1kg) panettone, all available for purchase. To countdown the days until Christmas, the Villa d’Este Advent Calendar is filled with sweet treats, some of which you might find in the Chocolate Room.

Spend a quiet Christmas at Union Øye in the fjords of Norway. Somon Sjøkvist/Union Øye

8. Union Øye

Norangsdal, Norway

Christmas doesn’t need to be chaotic. In the fjords of Norway, Union Øye offers a peaceful, off-grid way to celebrate. The hotel sits under a dramatic snow-capped mountain and is surrounded by powdered forests. You'd be forgiven for thinking it was a Bob Ross painting – happy little trees included.

Spend the day sipping mulled wine by a crackling fire and eating Christmas cookies or ice-skating on the pond. There are no scheduled activities or events apart from a traditional Norwegian Christmas Eve dinner with an evening surprise by the tree – because even in the calm, there’s room for a little holiday wonder.

Hotel Taschenbergpalais in Dresden is near the world's oldest Christmas market. Getty Images

9. Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden

Dresden, Germany

Staying at Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden during Christmas means having Striezelmarkt – the world’s oldest Christmas market – right at your doorstep. Wander through its 240 stalls or explore Dresden’s dozen other markets, each one with its own charm, from Nordic-inspired decor to medieval treats. At the hotel, the festivities don’t stop. Cozy alpine chalet vibes set the scene for fondue and mulled wine while the restaurants serve up traditional holiday feasts of roast goose and fish. Want to add a personal touch? Sign up for the chocolate and praline workshops and create your own sweet holiday memories.

The Capra is a luxury hotel in Switzerland with a specific seasonal claim to fame. Esther Thomas

10. The Capra

Saas Fee, Switzerland

Feel like living out your own version of "Last Christmas"? Saas Fee, the stunning Swiss village where Wham!’s iconic video was filmed, is the place to do it, especially this year, which marks the 40th anniversary of the tune. A three-night package at the Capra, a luxury alpine hotel, includes a guided tour of the famous snowy backdrops, a Wham! cocktail on arrival and breakfast each morning. And to sell the scene of a retro holiday, the wine cellar serves up a menu of classic '80s dishes.

Outside the hotel, Saas Fee itself oozes holiday magic with its old-European charm, twinkling Christmas markets, and Advent windows at Saas Grund. Don’t miss a ride on the Felskinn Cable Car.

London's Claridge's is packed with Christmas magic throughout the festive season. Shutterstock

11. Claridge's

London, England

In London, Claridge’s and Christmas are practically synonyms. The annual Christmas tree reveal is a much-anticipated event, and this year’s showstopper is no exception. Fashion legend Sir Paul Smith and artist Nik Ramage crafted a 20ft (6m) tree adorned with 100+ mechanical birdhouses – each a whimsical nod to holiday magic. Even non-guests poke their heads in to see the lobby in all its festive glory.

As for the holiday menu? Expect indulgent roasts, wellingtons, and puddings that’ll make you feel right at home. It’s London holiday magic at its best.

Families with children can enjoy the mischief of the Elf on the Shelf at Beaches Turks and Caicos. Beaches Turks and Caicos

12. Beaches Turks and Caicos

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Who says Christmas has to be a snowy affair? In Turks and Caicos, dive into a tropical, sandy Christmas at the family-friendly resort of Beaches Turks and Caicos. Channeling the mischievous Elf on the Shelf, a roster of events, including scavenger hunts, soirees and weekly holiday movie nights, is enough to keep everyone busy over the holidays. Those staying in butler suites will enjoy the luxurious VIE (Very Important Elf) treatment, which may or may not include adventurous nights and a trip to the "North Pole."

In the spirit of giving, families can join the Sandals Foundation’s efforts by making handmade holiday cards, which will be given to local kids during the holidays.