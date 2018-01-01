Welcome to Dresden
Dresden's cultural heyday came under the 18th-century reign of Augustus the Strong (August der Starke) and his son Augustus III, who produced many of Dresden’s iconic buildings, including the Zwinger and the Frauenkirche. While the devastating 1945 allied firestorm levelled most of these treasures, their contents were safely removed before the bombings and now take pride of place in Dresden's rebuilt museums.
The city has had a few tough years of late, however. In 2014, a populist protest movement called PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West), was founded here and quickly became a nationwide phenomenon. But although the city, once known as the 'Florence of the North', gave birth to this anti-Islamic movement, the overwhelming majority of Dresden's residents do not agree with its message. It's hard to find a single museum, cultural institute or university here that isn't bedecked with large signs declaring support for multiculturalism, welcoming migrants and generally subverting the PEGIDA message, which itself seems to have lost public support in the intervening period. Dresden and its surroundings may have been nicknamed "the valley of the clueless" under communism (due to locals not being able to pick up West German TV), but its public institutions now proclaim themselves "für ein weltoffenes Dresden" ('for a Dresden open to the world'). Take some time to get to know this fascinating, contradictory city.
Top experiences in Dresden
Dresden activities
Dresden Day Trip from Berlin
After meeting your guide in central Berlin, sit back and relax aboard an air-conditioned coach during your 2-hour journey to Dresden. When you arrive in Dresden, also known as the 'Jewel Box' because of its rococo and baroque city center, your guide will show you the city on a walking tour.Learn about Dresden's history and how it served as a cultural capital between 1806 and 1918 under reign of the Saxon Kings. As you walk around, learn about the tragic end of World War 2 and hear about the controversial bombing in February 1945, during which the whole city center was destroyed. After the city's reconstruction and since the reunification of Germany in 1990, Dresden has regained importance as one of the country's cultural centers, now featuring 56 galleries, 44 museums and 36 theaters, including the former royal treasure collection, the 'Green Vault.'See the neo-Renaissance Semperoper opera house, in which the world-famous composer Richard Wagner held some of his premiers. Next to the opera house is the Zwinger palace, one of the most delightful baroque constructions in Germany. Once a palace for parties and celebrations for the royals, it now houses museums including the Old Masters Picture Gallery featuring among others Raphael's Sistine Madonna and a porcelain museum. Admire the impressive and newly rebuilt Frauenkirche, completely destroyed in 1945, which served as a war memorial in the German Democratic Republic and was not rebuilt until 2005.By midday, you'll have time at your leisure to explore this interesting city. To get a feel for it like a true local, have lunch (own expense) at one of the many kneipen (pubs) in Weisse Gasse, a pedestrianized area in the old town. Later, you can visit the sights you saw on your walking tour from the outside in more detail, stroll along the beautiful river Elbe, visit Dresden's many parks, or enjoy a cold beer in a Biergarten (beer garden) overlooking the baroque skyline.
Dresden Walking Tour Of The Historic Old Town
After meeting your guide at noon, you will be guided through the charming city center. The tour covers all the major highlights in the historic city center of Dresden, such as the Theater Square, The Zwinger, The Royal Palace, The Church of our Lady, The Royal Cathedral, The Royal Mews and The Procession of Princes. Learn about the rise of the city into a major cultural center before it met its tragic fate during WWII. Hear about its devastation but also marvel at the results of loving resurrection that allows the visitor to see the reconstructed historical buildings. Your guide will be happy to provide you with information about further attractions such as the museums.
Bohemian, Saxon Switzerland National Parks Tour from Dresden
Meet at a central location in Dresden and depart the city early in the morning with this full day tour. The first stop on your journey will be Bastei Bridge on the Saxon side of the national park. You will have the opportunity to walk across this magnificent bridge perched high above the river Elbe. Enjoy stunning views that will take your breath away! The trip then continues on to the Pravcika Gate on the Czech side of the park. The Pravcika Gate is the largest natural sandstone gate in the whole of Europe and is truly one of a kind. Next, you will stop for lunch (included in the tour price). After you enjoyed a relaxed lunch, the group will head towards Kamenice Gorge. Here you will board a small dinghy for a journey through a canyon carved deep in the surrounding sandstone walls. Next is Hrensko, a small colourful town, from where the tour will head back to Dresden.
Trip from Prague to Dresden
Stretch your holiday across two countries and get a glimpse of the gorgeous scenery of České středohoří (Central Bohemian Highlands) with a trip to the German city of Dresden, just across the northern border. Originally a small fishing village, Dresden grew to become a spa town, a royal residence and finally, the capital city of Saxony. A simple day trip can show you the similarities and differences between these two neighboring countries. During World War II, Dresden suffered a massive air raid that almost destroyed it entirely; however, the city has been immaculately reconstructed and rebuilt.We'll walk around Dresden's most important historical monuments, including the Zwinger and Albertinum galleries, the Hofkirche and Frauenkirche churches and the Semperoper Opera House and then you´ll have a plenty of time to explore this beatiful city on your own.
Private Full-Day Tour to Meissen and Dresden from Berlin
Your driver/guide will pick you up from your hotel in Berlin and take you to the city of Meissen first. The drive there from Berlin is about 2 hours. Stroll through the Old Town and visit the Meissen manufactory. After lunch, you will be driven to Dresden where you will have time to explore the beautiful sights of Dresden: Old Town with its Frauenkirche and Zwinger, the river Elbe and the view from the Brühlsche Terrace and much more. This is a full-day tour so you will not be rushed. When you have seen enough, you will return to Berlin and be dropped of at your hotel.
Private Transfer from Berlin to Prague Including 2-Hour Dresden Sightseeing Tour
The scenic transfer between Berlin and Prague with a stop in Dresden is a great alternative to the direct transfer between Berlin and Prague. Dresden is the capital city of free state Saxony in Germany. Located only 2 hours away from Prague, half way to Berlin, Dresden is ideal stop on the way from Berlin to Prague. The package includes 2 hours tour in Dresden, you can leave the baggage in the vehicle during sightseeing. The touring of Dresden is done by car and on foot. Private English speaking guide will accompany you for 2 hours and will show you the "must see" attractions of the city. The attractions entry fees are not included. After the tour it is possible to explore the city and have lunch on your own for additional 2 hours.Transfer is provided door to door from Berlin hotel/private address to Prague hotel/private address. Stop in Dresden is up to 4 hours long.