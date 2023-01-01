The aptly named Grosser Garten (Great Garden) is a relaxing refuge during the warmer months. A visitor magnet here is the modernised Zoo Dresden in the southwest corner, where crowds gravitate towards the Africa Hall and the lion enclosure. In the northwest corner is the architecturally distinguished transparent Gläserne Manufaktur, where you can observe how the Volkswagen luxury model 'Phaeton' is being constructed. Right next to it is the free Botanischer Garten (Botanical Garden).