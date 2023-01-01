Erlebniswelt Haus Meissen

Next to the historic porcelain factory south of the Altstadt, this museum is the place to witness the astonishing artistry and artisanship that makes Meissen porcelain unique. Visits start with a 30-minute group tour (with English audioguide) of four studios, where artists demonstrate vase throwing, plate painting, figure moulding and glazing. This gives you a better appreciation for the ensuing collections of historic and contemporary porcelain, which can be enjoyed at your own speed.

The museum is hugely popular and often totally overrun by coach tours. As entry is timed and only in groups, you may have to wait a while during high season.