The domed Frauenkirche – Dresden’s most beloved symbol – has literally risen from the city's ashes. The original church graced the skyline for two centuries before collapsing after the February 1945 bombing, and was rebuilt from a pile of rubble between 1994 and 2005. A spitting image of the original, today's structure may not bear the gravitas of age but that only slightly detracts from its beauty, inside and out. The altar, reassembled from nearly 2000 fragments, is especially striking.

The cupola can be climbed, and the galleried interior is a wonderful place for concerts, meditations and services. Check the website for the current schedule or stop by the Frauenkirche Visitors Centre, which screens a documentary about the church's history.