Housed in two gorgeously converted curving galleries, this extraordinary collection ranges from 17th- and 18th-century Chinese porcelain to that produced in Meissen, as the European art of making 'white gold' was perfected under August the Strong. The fabulous Tiersaal (animal hall) is the ultimate highlight, showing hundreds of animals rendered in porcelain – although the full-on crucifixion scene is quite a showstopper as well.