One of Germany's most famous opera houses, the Semperoper opened in 1841 and has hosted premieres of famous works by Richard Strauss, Carl Maria von Weber and Richard Wagner. Guided 45-minute tours operate almost daily (the 3pm tour is in English); exact times depend on rehearsal and performance schedules. Buy advance tickets online to skip the queue.

The original Semperoper burned down a mere three decades after its inauguration. After reopening in 1878, the neo-Renaissance jewel entered its most dazzling period. Alas, the building was destroyed during WWII and it wasn’t until 1985 that music again filled the grand hall.