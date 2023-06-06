Dresden

Semper Opera House Dresden

There are few city silhouettes more striking than Dresden’s. The classic view from the Elbe’s northern bank takes in spires, towers and domes belonging to palaces, churches and stately buildings, and indeed it's hard to believe that the city was all but wiped off the map by Allied bombings in 1945.

  • The Zwinger Palace, baroque architecture

    Zwinger

    Dresden

    A collaboration between the architect Matthäus Pöppelmann and the sculptor Balthasar Permoser, the Zwinger was built between 1710 and 1728 on the orders…

  • Residenzschloss

    Residenzschloss

    Dresden

    Dresden's extraordinary Renaissance city palace, home to its Saxon rulers from 1485 to 1918, now shelters multiple precious collections – including the…

  • Militärhistorisches Museum Dresden

    Militärhistorisches Museum Dresden

    Dresden

    Even devout pacifists will be awed by this engaging museum, housed in a 19th-century arsenal bisected by a bold glass-and-steel wedge designed by Daniel…

  • Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister

    Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister

    Dresden

    This astounding collection of European art from the 16th to 18th centuries houses an incredible number of masterpieces, including Raphael's famous Sistine…

  • Albertinum

    Albertinum

    Dresden

    The Renaissance-era former arsenal is the stunning home of the Galerie Neue Meister (New Masters Gallery), which displays an array of paintings by some of…

  • Historisches Grünes Gewölbe

    Historisches Grünes Gewölbe

    Dresden

    The Historic Green Vault displays some 3000 precious items in the same fashion as during the time of August der Starke, namely on shelves and tables…

  • Frauenkirche with Neumarkt market, Saxony, Germany, Europe

    Frauenkirche

    Dresden

    The domed Frauenkirche – Dresden’s most beloved symbol – has literally risen from the city's ashes. The original church graced the skyline for two…

  • Grosser Garten, baroque garden, Dresden, Saxony, Germany

    Grosser Garten

    Dresden

    The aptly named Grosser Garten (Great Garden) is a relaxing refuge during the warmer months. A visitor magnet here is the modernised Zoo Dresden in the…

Best Things to Do

Experience one of Germany's best cities on a trip to Dresden, a place that was meticulously reconstructed after WWII.

Panorama view of the Bastei. The Bastei is a famous rock formation in Saxon Switzerland National Park, near Dresden, Germany License Type: media Download Time: 2023-12-31T16:17:31.000Z User: Norma.PrauseBrewer_LonelyPlanet Is Editorial: No purchase_order: 56530

Activities

The top 13 best things to do in Saxony

Feb 27, 2025 • 11 min read

