Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister

This astounding collection of European art from the 16th to 18th centuries houses an incredible number of masterpieces, including Raphael's famous Sistine Madonna (1513), which dominates the enormous main hall on the ground floor, as well as works by Titian, Tintoretto, Holbein, Dürer, and Cranach, whose Paradise (1530) is particularly arresting. Upstairs you'll find an exquisite display of Rembrandt, Botticelli, Veronese, Van Dyck, Vermeer, Brueghel and Poussin. Finally, don't miss Canaletto's sumptuous portrayals of 18th-century Dresden on the top floor.

At the time of research, the gallery was undergoing a major renovation, due to be finished in the spring of 2019. In the meantime, a compressed collection is on display in either of the two wings, which are being reconstructed in turns.