Meissen’s dome, a high-Gothic masterpiece begun in 1250, does not impress as much by its size as by the wealth of its interior decorations. Stained-glass windows showing scenes from the Old and New Testaments create an ethereal backdrop for the delicately carved statues in the choir, presumed to be the work of the famous Master of Naumburg, a medieval stone sculptor whose name is now lost. The altar triptych is attributed to Lucas Cranach the Elder. Tower tours (adult/concession €6/4.50) are offered several times daily from April to October.