Deutsches Hygiene-Museum

Not an institution dedicated to the history of cleaning products, the German Hygiene Museum is, in fact, all about human beings. The permanent exhibit uses intriguing objects, interpretive panelling, installations and interactive stations to examine the human body in its social, cultural, historical and scientific contexts. Living and dying, eating and drinking, sex and beauty are all addressed. The Children’s Museum in the basement takes four- to 12-year-olds on an interactive romp through the mysteries of the five senses.