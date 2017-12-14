Welcome to Turks & Caicos
Providenciales is the bustling epicenter of all this, but beyond its endless beaches and world-class resorts, you'll find local festivals, jungle-wrapped ruins, perfect seaside bars and even traces of Europe's first discovery of the New World.
Venture to the less populated islands, and you'll be enchanted by colorful postcards of fading colonial glories, gobsmacked by the annual migration of thousands of humpback whales, spoiled with your pick of deserted beaches and all but forced to abandon the pace of modern life.
Top experiences in Turks & Caicos
Recent articles
Turks & Caicos activities
Island Half-Day Cruise with Snorkeling, Picnic from Grace Bay
The tour begins by cruising along the internationally-recognized Grace Bay beach on the north shore of Providenciales. The first stop will be the TCI barrier reef - the third largest reef system in the world. Guests will gear up and snorkel one of the most pristine and untouched underwater worlds in the world.After snorkeling, your captain will cruise to the south side of the islands where the first mate will hunt for wild conch.The captain will then cruise to one of the TCI cays where guests are served lunch and have the opportunity to explore the uninhabited cay.Finally, the boat will cruise back to Grace Bay where guests are dropped off on the beach in front of their hotel. For those guests who are staying at inland hotels, the Caicos Dream Tour bus shuttles guests back to their hotel in the lobby.
Gibbs Cay Stingray and Snorkel Adventure in Grand Turk
After hotel or port pickup in Grand Turk, board a power catamaran for a comfortable 15-minute ride to Gibbs Cay for your stingray encounter. On the way, view other uninhabited and interconnected Caribbean islands in Grand Turk Cays Land and Sea National Park. Your guide will make a stop for your small group to snorkel in the barrier reef, where parrot fish and butterfly fish are among the myriad species that swim through the colorful corals.Arrive at Gibbs Cay, established as the best place in Turks and Caicos to see the southern stingrays. Stand in less than 2 feet (.6 meters) of water near the shore – shallow enough for small children to feel comfortable. You'll descend into the crystal-clear waters from the white sands at unspoiled Gibbs Cay Beach and watch the graceful stingrays glide along the surface. Your guide will explain their biology and behavior, in addition to how they’ve adapted to the human presence in these protected waters. While you swim and snorkel with the stingrays, learn about their breeding and eating patterns as well as how they deter and hide from predators. If you’d like, spend some free time lounging on the island or combing its beach for seashells. Don’t miss a chance to get a photo with the stingrays for bragging rights when you return home! After your amazing experience, your guide will deliver you by catamaran and motorized vehicle to your Grand Turk hotel or the cruise ship terminal.
Grace Bay Half-Day Snorkeling Cruise
After pickup from Grace Bay hotels and resorts, your half-day tour starts as you cruise along Grace Bay Beach to the offshore reef that’s home to some of Turks and Caicos’ best snorkeling. Put on your provided mask, fins and snorkel, and jump into the sea to swim above the colorful coral. Watch for sea turtles and tropical fish, and admire the amazing visibility of the clear water. Back on the catamaran, continue your cruise to the conch grounds, where your first mate will dive for some fresh conch that will be turned into a delicious ceviche — the perfect accompaniment to the rum punch, beer, soda and other drinks you’re enjoying on board. Then your captain will take you on an exploration of Providenciales’ surrounding smaller islands, such as Pine Cay, Fort George Island and Little Water Cay, also known as Iguana Island due to the native iguanas. As you cruise, stay in the shade of the boat’s lower deck, or head up to the upper deck to recline on padded loungers. Watch for dolphins, hop off the boat to swim or relax on white-sand beaches, or jump off the boat’s diving board. Your cruise ends with return to Grace Bay Beach for hotel drop-off.
Caribbean Snorkel Tour in Grand Turk's Coral Reef
Grand Turk’s reputation as one of the world’s top diving destinations means it boasts some of the best snorkeling in the Caribbean as well. Explore the beauty of Turks and Caicos’ underwater world at two great snorkel sites. After pickup from your hotel in the morning or afternoon (depending on your choice), hop aboard a boat for a short ride over crystal-clear waters. Your first destination is a shallow reef where your boat captain-guide teaches basic snorkeling techniques before you stop to snorkel on the wall -- a spot where the sea floor suddenly drops in depth. Glide over coral gardens in the protected marine park, and come face to face with a variety of colorful tropical fish – or even stroke a stingray – in this sanctuary of natural beauty and diversity. Your guide, trained to identify species of fish and invertebrates, will focus on your comfort and safety at all times.Then, take a peek into the abyss while snorkeling the wall, where you’ll get a chance to try free diving with your guide. Hover where the water, just 15 feet (5 meters) deep, quickly descends to 7,000 feet (2,133 meters)! Marvel as scuba divers from all over the world disappear into the breathtaking, mysterious depths. You’ll be amazed by the pristine surroundings of this unforgettable underwater world, After you discover the abundance of marine life inhabiting the Caribbean Sea, your captain will return you to shore, where you'll be dropped off at your hotel.
Shared Providenciales Airport Round Trip Transfer
Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your needs are taken care of with our door-to-door service.After landing at Providenciales International Airport, a representative will be there to help you board your comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle to travel to your Providenciales accommodation. You do not worry about booking your return transfer to the airport after few days in the island, it will be already sorted for you!Enjoy your vacation on Providenciales stress free.
Grand Turk Historical Sightseeing Tour by Tram
Your Grand Turk sightseeing tour starts at the tram station near the cruise terminal on the southern end of the island. After boarding the open-sided tram, set off on a route that takes you all the way up to Grand Turk’s northern tip. During the tour, your local guide will narrate with fun facts and information about the island, pointing out old churches, inns, cannons, windmills and other historical attractions, and helping you spot wild horses and donkeys. Pass by Governor’s Beach and the Space Capsule on your way to Cockburn Town, where you’ll stop to enjoy a cool drink (not included in tour price) and food tastings by local merchants. You’ll also have the chance to shop for gifts and souvenirs. Then hop back on the tram to continue north, passing by Her Majesty’s Prison, built in the 1830s, and the National Museum, housed in a colonial building. Travel by Crabtree Park and North Creek on your way to the Grand Turk Lighthouse, perched on the northern end of Grand Turk. Built in 1852, it’s the only lighthouse in the Turks and Caicos. After snapping a few photos, head back down the island. The journey through Grand Turk also takes you past the island’s salt ponds, known as ‘salinas.’ These remnants of the country’s old salt industry are now home to flamingos and other tropical birds. As you go by them on the tram, your guide will tell you about the natural formation of the saltwater ponds and about the history of the industry, which dates back to the 1600s. Your tour ends with return to the tram station.