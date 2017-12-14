Grand Turk Historical Sightseeing Tour by Tram

Your Grand Turk sightseeing tour starts at the tram station near the cruise terminal on the southern end of the island. After boarding the open-sided tram, set off on a route that takes you all the way up to Grand Turk’s northern tip. During the tour, your local guide will narrate with fun facts and information about the island, pointing out old churches, inns, cannons, windmills and other historical attractions, and helping you spot wild horses and donkeys. Pass by Governor’s Beach and the Space Capsule on your way to Cockburn Town, where you’ll stop to enjoy a cool drink (not included in tour price) and food tastings by local merchants. You’ll also have the chance to shop for gifts and souvenirs. Then hop back on the tram to continue north, passing by Her Majesty’s Prison, built in the 1830s, and the National Museum, housed in a colonial building. Travel by Crabtree Park and North Creek on your way to the Grand Turk Lighthouse, perched on the northern end of Grand Turk. Built in 1852, it’s the only lighthouse in the Turks and Caicos. After snapping a few photos, head back down the island. The journey through Grand Turk also takes you past the island’s salt ponds, known as ‘salinas.’ These remnants of the country’s old salt industry are now home to flamingos and other tropical birds. As you go by them on the tram, your guide will tell you about the natural formation of the saltwater ponds and about the history of the industry, which dates back to the 1600s. Your tour ends with return to the tram station.