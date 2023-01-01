Wade's Green Plantation

Granted to Loyalist Wade Stubbs by King George III in 1789 as compensation for the loss of his Florida estate, this cotton and sisal plantation struggled on until 1814, when hurricanes, boll weevils and the harsh climate led Stubbs to abandon both the estate and his slaves. Quickly claimed by dry tropical forest, it's the best-preserved plantation anywhere in the Caribbean. Out-of-hours visits can be arranged (including Saturdays, but not Sundays) and guided tours are included.

Bring insect repellent: the forest is home to clouds of small-yet-utterly-ferocious mosquitoes.