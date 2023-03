Built in the late 1700s by a British Loyalist planter displaced by the American Revolution, Cheshire Hall was once the most important site on Provo, the hub of a 2023-acre cotton plantation. Now run by the National Trust, the remaining 15 or so buildings (including the Great House and kitchen) aren't in the best state of repair. Admission includes a 30-minute tour (8:30am to 11:30am and 2:30pm to 4pm).