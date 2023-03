This tropical blue hole (43m deep), formed by karst subsidence, is fed by the tides and connects to a much larger underground chamber. While it's not visually spectacular, it's interesting and a good place to spot West Indian whistling ducks, grebes, waders and other waterbirds. Look for the unobtrusive turnoff on Sandy Point Rd, about 1.2km from the T-junction with Kew Hwy.