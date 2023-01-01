Chalk Sound National Park

Chalk Sound sums up Provo: a startlingly turquoise 5km lagoon studded with tiny cays sheltering Turks and Caicos rock iguanas, but marred by less-than-scenic development. It can be a delightful place to kayak (no powered craft are allowed) in the company of bonefish, barracuda, rays and lemon sharks, but isn't easy to access, as there are no launching places.

Head to Las Brisas Restaurant at Neptune Villas (www.neptunevillastci.com) to rent kayaks, paddleboards and canoes (US$35 for one hour and US$10 additional hours) or take a pontoon boat tour; it's ideally located at the southern end of Chalk Sound.