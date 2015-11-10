Welcome to Lake Como
The lake's main town, Como, sits where the southern and western shores converge.
Meet your guide at 10am at the Varenna ferry ticket office to start your Lake Como tour. Dotted with beautiful villas and manicured gardens, Lake Como is a treasure trove of spectacular landscapes where centuries of Italian history come to life.The tour starts with a transfer to a fascinating old mill high in the hills above Varenna to sample locally produced cheeses from the Valsassina valley, meats, and olive oil accompanied by delicious wine. Descending to Varenna, follow your guide for a walking tour of the town and learn of the region’s Celtic heritage.Enjoy a delicious lunch of seafood appetizers and pasta dishes in a restaurant facing Lake Como, then hop aboard your private open top Venetian water taxi for a sightseeing cruise on the lake. Admire fine views over the soaring mountains and stunning villas, and learn of the famous stars who have lived here over the years. Visit the spectacular 18th-century Villa del Balbianello — famous for its immaculate gardens and widely considered the finest property on the lakeside.Cruise onward to Bellagio, where you shall be guided through the wonderful Villa Melzi gardens, followed by a stroll along the lakeside. End your tour at approximately 530pm in Bellagio, and perhaps stop for a romantic happy hour or dinner (at own expense) before returning to Como or Varenna at your leisure.
Your walking tour takes place in Lecco’s historic center, where you'll indulge in tastings at several eating spots. As you satisfy your appetite with salty finger food, your guide shows you the nooks and crannies of the town, rich with history and tradition, hidden away from common guidebooks. Discover Alessandro Manzoni and Lecco’s architect Giuseppe Bovara while sampling the finest prosciutto, mortadella, and bresaola, all accompanied by varieties of tasty focaccia. If you are a cheese lover, you are in the right place, with an abundance of dairy delights such as Taleggio, goat cheese, and varieties from the surrounding alpine pastures. And finally, depending on availability, taste the local polpetta called Mondeghilo and some freshwater fish from Lake Como. Lunch and dinner will be served in a typical restaurant renowned for highlighting the ancient lake and land flavors in its dishes. This is the best time to relax and get to know your travelling companions while enjoying a delicious pasta dish accompanied with a glass of local Valtellina valley red wine finishing with our famous Italian espresso.
A 4-hour cooking class taking place in a family run restaurant in Mandello del Lario, a characteristic village on the lakeside, only 10 minutes from Lecco and very convenient from Varenna and other central lake locations. Here our professional Chef will guide you through our regional recipes using seasonal, local fresh ingredients making you feel at home while preparing and then enjoying a home cooked meal with local wine, all accompanied by great company. Our Chef loves changing the menu based on the availability of fresh ingredients and her personal inspiration but different kinds of fresh home-made pasta from scratch (i.e. tagliatelle and ravioli), sauces for the pasta, and a dessert will usually be included. This cooking course will enable you to discover local cooking traditions and tips, ideas and methods which you can take back to try out in your home country and share with your friends and family. We'll provide all food and drink, all that is required is that you bring enthusiasm and willingness to learn, to meet new people and try to speak some Italian along the way.
After meeting your guide and small group of no more than 15 people, set out on a walking tour of Lake Como's historic center. Visit the Cathedral of Como, with its striking Gothic-Renaissance architecture, stop to see the town hall of Palazzo Broletto and the Romanesque Church of San Fedele and the 18th-century Teatro Sociale. Along the way, learn more about the region's cuisine and discover the best places to eat in the town. Walk to a charming pasticceria to savor a tasting of freshly-made delicious sweets. Then, wander around the lakeside neighborhoods to sample focaccia and regional local cheeses. Stop in a wine shop for a tasting, and nibble on cured meat such as bresaola, prosciutto, salami, and mortadella. Finally, learn all about the cooking process from your expert guide as you savor a tasting of typical fresh lakefish in one of the most popular restaurants in Como. This is the best time to sit, relax and get to know your travelling companions while enjoying a delicious pasta dish accompanied with a glass of local wine finishing with our famous Italian espresso. Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required.
Hop aboard your open-top Venetian taxi and admire sweeping views over the peaks and forests surrounding Lake Como. During your cruise, discover beautiful lakeside villas for which Lake Como is famous such as Villa del Balbianello, Villa Carlotta, and Villa Melzi.Afterward, alight from your boat at the dock in Varenna and head to a restaurant overlooking the lake— where your table awaits. Relax with a welcome drink then enjoy a delicious 4-course dinner including appetizer and dessert. Perhaps sample local fish or meat, or choose the vegetarian option. When your meal comes to an end, return to your hotel via the public ferry to conclude your tour.
During this unique 2 and a half hour walking tour you will explore Bellagio’s historic center and its marvelous and hidden surroundings. The first stop is Punta Spartivento, allowing you to admire the superb views of the lake’s three branches against a towering alpine background. We will then walk through the picturesque and colorful steep stone alleys of the hamlet bringing us to the characteristic fishing village of Pescallo. Moving on over the hills to Aureggio, the upper part of the peninsula crossing lush gardens and olive groves, we pass by noble villas and Romanesque churches descending a grassy path to the port of Loppia, home to rare examples of 19th century Larian Gondolas. The tour continues with another highlight, the romantic gardens of Villa Melzi where our tour guide will introduce you to the history of the gardens and of the villa before taking you to our last stop, a gourmet Michelin listed lakefront restaurant located by the entrance of the gardens. Here you will be able to relax while being served a delicious lunch, that includes a typical Italian appetizer, a home-made pasta dish, a glass of fresh local wine and our world-renowned espresso. You will fall in love with this enchanting location: small elegantly set tables gathered under a wonderful pergola overlooking the lake and the small fishing port of Loppia. After lunch you shall be free to explore the gardens of Villa Melzi, using the tickets provided by our guide, and relax while taking in the colors and atmosphere of this enchanting place.