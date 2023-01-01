Abbazia di San Pietro al Monte

Lake Como

Birdsong and the rush of a mountain stream accompany you as you make the pilgrimage to the Romanesque Abbazia di San Pietro al Monte (St Peter on the Mount). Medieval monks seemed to have had both a thing about punishing themselves and a love of good views. From the upper streets (park at Via del Pozzo) of sprawling hillside Civate (330m), 5km southwest of Lecco, it's a beautiful but uphill 30- to 40-minute walk on waymarked stone trail No 10.

The trail finally reaches a clearing where this abbey has stood (at 663m) since the 11th century. The curious two-part Benedictine abbey (which you will probably only get to admire from outside) is in an idyllic setting that affords views south over Lake Annone, one of a string of peaceful lakes along the Como–Lecco road. The first building is an enchanting chapel dedicated to St Benedict, a squat affair with apses protruding from three sides. The main building rises behind. If you're lucky and it's open, you'll find medieval frescoes depicting mostly Old Testament scenes inside.

Suggest an Edit