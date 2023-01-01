The grounds of neoclassical Villa Melzi d’Eril are a highlight among Lake Como's (many) delightful places. The villa was built in 1808 for one of Napoleon’s associates and is coloured by flowering azaleas and rhododendrons in spring. The statue-studded garden was the first English-style park on the lake. Within its walls you'll stumble upon a Japanese garden, a grotto and an Orangerie museum displaying a succinct collection of Roman busts and Etruscan tombs.

The walk to Villa Melzi, south along the lake shore from the Bellagio ferry jetties, reveals views of ranks of gracious residencies stacked up on the waterside hills.