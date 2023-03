The villa itself is a hotel, but the steeply terraced grounds are open to anyone willing to part with €6. The gardens bloom with cipressi (cypress trees), palms, magnolias and camellias on terraces that descend to the lake. Gravel paths connect fountains, statues and terraces. When the weather cooperates it's a sublime scene.

You can take the Cipressi experience to the next level by booking a night in one of the villa's plush rooms.