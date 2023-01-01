The lavish gardens of Villa Serbelloni cover much of the promontory on which Bellagio sits. The villa has been a magnet for Europe's great and good, including Austria's emperor Maximilian I, Ludovico il Moro and Queen Victoria. The interior is closed to the public, but you can explore the terraced park and gardens, by guided tour only. Numbers are limited to between six and 30 people per group; tickets are sold at the PromoBellagio information office near the church.