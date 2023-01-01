A narrow cobblestone lane that was once part of a Roman road along the western side of Lake Como has been preserved in sections. The Antica Strada Regina traverses wooded greenery, passes through age-old villages and offers fine views over the shoreline – at times from 150m heights. One of the best sections to walk is the 7km stretch (about 3 hours' walk) between Menaggio and Rezzonico. The tourist office has info and can advise on worthwhile detours along the way.

If you don't want to walk back, catch the C10 bus on the return (22 minutes).