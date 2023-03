Once an industrial centre, Bellano (5km north of Varenna) is a sleepy lakeside town with a singular sight: the Orrido, a powerful waterfall where the river Pioverna thunders down between tight, rock walls before flowing out through the town into the lake. The power of the falls has hammered out weird shapes in the rock walls, topped by thick vegetation. If you suffer from vertigo, you might want to give this a miss as the elevated walkways cling to the canyon wall.