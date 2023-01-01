Some 15km northeast of Lecco, the village of Barzio is important above all as the birthplace of Alessandro Manzoni. Nearby, Pasturo retains something of its medieval feel and is a starting point of a hiking trail to the summit of La Grigna Settentrionale. The first part, from Via Cantellone, sidles along a bubbling brook and makes for an effortless stroll in its initial stages. Locals enjoy some modest downhill and cross-country skiing in winter at Piani di Bobbio, just outside Barzio.