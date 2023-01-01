Museo dei Tasso e della Storia Postale

In the slumbering village of Cornello dei Tasso, this small museum chronicles contributions made by the Tasso family, who back in the 15th and 16th centuries created an early postal network in Europe. You can browse guidebooks written for travellers of yore (including a guide dating from 1771), as well as early postcards and stamps; most signage is in Italian.

Another section displays works by Bernardo Tasso and his son Torquato Tasso, both illustrious men of letters in the 16th century. The museum is spread among several buildings in the village centre.