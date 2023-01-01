Built in 1907, the striking Casinò di San Pellegrino Terme is full of whimsical detail. The stile liberty facade bears reliefs and sculptures of mythological figures and naturalistic forms (from laurel leaves to beetles), as well as two giant wrought-iron lamp holders. If you can't make it in person, you'll find an image of the belle epoque beauty on a logo of San Pellegrino bottled sparkling water.

Recently restored, the building opens occasionally to the public, with guided tours (admission €7) offered roughly three or four times a month. Visit the website for upcoming tours.