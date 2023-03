Eight kilometres north of San Pellegrino Terme, Cornello dei Tasso (signposted off the SS470) is a compact time warp, a golden stone medieval hamlet high above the Brembo river that seems to have stood still, unconcerned by the passing of the centuries. You can park down near the main road and climb a pretty path (with great valley views).

The heavy stone houses seem to huddle together, and the main lane is shielded from the elements by a series of protective vaults.