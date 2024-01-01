Built by the powerful Visconti clan in 1355, Bergamo's fortress has some imposing features, including a medieval postern gate, a 14th-century portico and Romanesque arcades. Today the citadel houses the Civico Museo Archeologico di Bergamo and the Museo Civico Scienze Naturali.
Citadella Viscontea
Bergamo
