Citadella Viscontea

Bergamo

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Leonardo Da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' in the Santa Maria delle Grazie.

    The Last Supper

    28.91 MILES

    Milan's most famous mural, Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper, is hidden away on a wall of the refectory adjoining the Basilica di Santa Maria delle…

  • Facade of The Duomo ( Cathedral ) - Milano, Lombardy

    Duomo

    28.19 MILES

    A vision in pink Candoglia marble, Milan's extravagant Gothic cathedral, 600 years in the making, aptly reflects the city's creativity and ambition. Its…

  • Entrance to Cimitero Monumentale. 20709-39 Europe, Italy, Lombardy, Milan, arch, architecture, bicycle, building, cemetery, courtyard, culture, day, death, entrance, exterior, facade, group mixed, group of people, low angle view, non-motorised vehicle, outdoors, people, sky, step, transport, vehicle

    Cimitero Monumentale

    27.81 MILES

    Behind striking Renaissance-revival black-and-white walls, Milan’s wealthy have kept their dynastic ambitions alive long after death with grand sculptural…

  • Courtyard of Pinacoteca di Brera.

    Pinacoteca di Brera

    27.98 MILES

    Located upstairs from one of Italy’s most prestigious art schools, this gallery houses Milan’s collection of Old Masters, much of it ‘lifted’ from Venice…

  • Prada shop front in Quadrilateral del’Oro

    Quadrilatero d'Oro

    27.86 MILES

    A stroll around the Quadrilatero d'Oro, the world's most famous shopping district, is a must even for those not sartorially inclined. The quaintly cobbled…

  • 594442556 Architectural Feature; Architecture; Building Exterior; Business Finance and Industry; Castello Sforzesco; Castle; City; City Street; Cityscape; Color Image; Construction Industry; Day; Europe; European Culture; Famous Place; Flower; International Landmark; Italian Culture; Italy; Lombardy; Milan; Monument; Museum; National Landmark; No People; Old Town; Outdoors; Photography; Poppy; Southern Europe; Springtime; Tourism; Tower; Travel Destinations; Vacations; Vertical; Sforza Castle, Milan, Lombardy, Italy.

    Castello Sforzesco

    28.39 MILES

    Originally a Visconti fortress, this iconic red-brick castle was later home to the mighty Sforza dynasty, who ruled Renaissance Milan. The castle's…

  • Italy, Lombardy, Milan, on the Left Museo del Nove

    Museo del Novecento

    28.24 MILES

    Overlooking Piazza del Duomo, with fabulous views of the cathedral, is Mussolini's Arengario, from where he would harangue huge crowds in his heyday. Now…

  • Fondazione Prada building complex exterior.

    Fondazione Prada

    28.49 MILES

    Conceived by designer Miuccia Prada and architect Rem Koolhaas, this museum is as innovative and creative as the minds that gave it shape. Seven renovated…

Nearby Bergamo attractions

1. Civico Museo Archeologico di Bergamo

0.02 MILES

Set in the 14th-century citadel palace, this archaeology museum covers a lot of ground, from prehistoric and Roman times, up through Longabardic rule in…

2. Museo Civico Scienze Naturali

0.02 MILES

One for the kids, Bergamo's natural history museum contains a collection of creatures great and small, including a woolly mammoth, a life-size cast of an…

3. Torre del Campanone

0.2 MILES

Bergamo's colossal, square-based Torre del Campanone soars 52m above the city. It still tolls a bell at 10pm, the legacy of an old curfew. Taking the lift…

4. Palazzo del Podestà

0.2 MILES

On the northwest side of Piazza Vecchia, the fresco-dappled Palazzo del Podestà was traditionally home to Venice's representative in Bergamo. Today, the…

5. Baptistry

0.21 MILES

This octagonal baptistry was built in 1340 but moved to its present spot and was given a few neo-Gothic flourishes in 1898. Inside, you'll find bas…

6. Palazzo della Ragione

0.22 MILES

The imposing arches and columns of the Palazzo della Ragione sit at the southern end of Piazza Vecchia. Built in the 12th century, it bears the lion of St…

7. Palazzo Nuovo

0.22 MILES

The white, porticoed Palazzo Nuovo defines the northern side of Piazza Vecchia. Designed in 1611 by a brilliant architectural mind from Vicenza, Vincenzo…

8. Piazza Vecchia

0.22 MILES

The Upper Town's beating heart is the cafe-clad Piazza Vecchia, lined by elegant architecture that is a testament in stone and brick to Bergamo's long and…