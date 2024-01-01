Chiesa di San Martino

One of the oldest churches on Lake Como, St Martin's dates from the 11th century, and its stolid brick bell tower makes a photogenic backdrop against the lake. The church is rarely open, though you can ask for keys (to the two separate locks) at the nearby Trattoria al Porto.
