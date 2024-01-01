Chiesa di San Martino

Lake Como

One of the oldest churches on Lake Como, St Martin's dates from the 11th century, and its stolid brick bell tower makes a photogenic backdrop against the lake. The church is rarely open, though you can ask for keys (to the two separate locks) at the nearby Trattoria al Porto.

Nearby Lake Como attractions

1. Passalacqua

3.59 MILES

This elegant 18th-century villa on the banks of Lake Como was once home to composer Vincenzo Bellini is now an award-winning luxury hotel.

2. Chiesa di Sant'Agata

3.62 MILES

This 11th-century church has a soaring bell tower and fragments of a Renaissance fresco depicting the martyrdom of Saint Agatha.

3. Funivia Argegno-Pigra

3.7 MILES

This cable car (about 300m north of Argengo's Piazza Roma) makes the five-minute climb to the 860m-high village of tiny Pigra every 30 minutes. From the…

4. Monte Bisbino

4.49 MILES

Following signs out of central Cernobbio, take the scenic drive that winds 17km up through the residential villages behind Cernobbio to Monte Bisbino …

5. Isola Comacina

4.9 MILES

Once the site of a Roman fort and medieval settlement, Lake Como's only island forms its own little bay with the mainland, just offshore from Ossuccio…

6. Giardino Della Valle

5.04 MILES

On the east side of Cernobbio, this small but lush garden makes a fine setting for a stroll. What was once an illegal refuse site has been dramatically…

7. Antiquarium Archaeological Museum

5.13 MILES

Pay a visit to this tiny archaeological museum before heading out to Isola Comacina for an overview of the many historical objects unearthed on the island…

8. Chiesa di Santa Maria Maddalena

5.13 MILES

This tiny Romanesque church was first mentioned in 1169, and was likely built in the 11th century. Faint frescoes remain in the interior of the church,…